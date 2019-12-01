‘Punjab govt striving for providing best health facilities to masses’

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said that the Punjab government is striving for providing best health facilities to the masses.

He said this during his visit to the Children Hospital on Jhang Road here on Saturday. MS Dr Habib Buttar, DMS Dr Abid, DMS Dr Fatima and other doctors were also present. The Punjab minister inspected emergency ward and interacted with the parents of the sick children. He asked about the medical facilities and performance of the hospital staff. The minister also checked the record of the emergency medical treatment and the attendance of the staff.

He directed the doctors and paramedical staff for immediate checkup of the children came in emergency ward and said that no delay should be reported in providing medical services. He took a detail round of the all sections of the Children Hospital, including ICU, Diagnostic Block and Pediatric Ward, for inspecting the process of medical treatment.

During the inspection of the OPD, he checked the work of issuing the medical examination slip and providing medicines.

He directed the staff for providing swift services to the parents of patient children for avoiding long queue and waiting. The minister specially reviewed the cleanliness condition and official discipline in the hospital. He expressed his satisfaction over the administrative discipline and medical performance of the Children Hospital.

He asked the hospital management to keep medical services active in all sections. He said that the best performance of the Children Hospital was very important to provide the advance medical treatment to the patient children because they were the future of the nation and government was mobilising all resources for the welfare and healthy life of the children. He said that the government was taking steps for providing best possible facilities to the children being treated at the hospital. He told that strict monitoring was being carried out of all government hospitals and other medical institutions for ensuring prompt medical service delivery and maintaining the standard of medical facilities.

Later, talking to media, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad said that necessary funds would be provided in the next financial year for completion of second phase of the Children Hospital. He said that the inspections of the government hospitals and other public service institutions were carried out by the provincial ministers to come up the expectation of the public under the direction of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar.

MS Dr Habib Buttar informed during briefing that more than 2,000 patient children were being checked up at the OPD daily and emergency medical services were being provided to more than 400 patients daily at the hospital. He informed that 18 different medical specialties were available for the treatment of children, including pediatric, neuro surgery, orthopedic, plastic surgery and pediatric cardiac section.

Lawyers observe strike for LHC bench: Lawyers Saturday observed a token strike demanding establishment of a Lahore High Court (LHC) bench in Faisalabad.Talking reporters, District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad spokesman said the LHC bench was not only a legal and constitutional right of the people of Faisalabad division but it would also play a role in speedy provision of justice to the people of the area.

120-kanal state land retrieved: The Punjab Cooperative Board of Liquidation Saturday retrieved 120-kanal and 3 marlas of state land from land grabbers in tehsil Sammundri.

According to a spokesman for the local administration, the land was situated at Chak 473/GB and it was encroached upon by squatters for the last many years. The action against land grabbers was taken on special direction of Provincial Minister for Cooperative Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, he added.