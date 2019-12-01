SCCI, Pesco agree to separate Hayatabad Industrial Estate from Tesco

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) have decided to separate the Hayatabad Industrial Estate from feeder of Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) to overcome power theft and tripping issue.

The decision was taken during a meeting between SCCI president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and Pesco Chief Executive Engr Dr Muhammad Amjad at the Chambers House here on Saturday, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Maqsood Pervaiz said that Shahkas, a vicinity of Khyber district, was in close proximity to Hayatabad Industrial Estate, due to which difficulties were being faced in smooth power supply to industrial units there as power theft and tripping was a routine in the area.

He urged the Pesco to take action against electricity thieves and corrupt officials to ensure smooth power supply and resolve tripping issue as well as make the Pesco as a profit-making power distribution company.

The SCCI chief demanded exemption of the Small Industrial Estate on Kohat Road from electricity loadshedding by following decision of federal government. He urged the Pesco to take practical measures to resolve the issues of overbilling, low voltage, fault in power transformers due to overload and tripping. He said the Pesco should not harass the business community during anti-power theft campaign.

Responding to complaints and reservations of the business community, Pesco chief Dr Amjad said that Wapda has planned to install a new power feeder along with Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar, which could minimise load on the existing electricity feeder. He announced to exempt the Small Industrial Estate from loadshedding.

The Pesco chief asked the SCCI and business community to identify 80 to 90 percent commercial areas in order to install separate feeders for commercial consumers there. He informed the traders that work on Ring Road (GT Road, Charsadda Road section) was in full swing, through which electricity supply would be ensured to commercial plazas, CNG stations, petrol pumps, hospitals and educational institutional from an independent commercial feeder.