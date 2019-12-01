Azadi March Plan-C: Joint opposition stages protests across KP

PESHAWAR: The joint opposition on Saturday staged protests across the province against the government under Plan-C of the Azadi March.

In the provincial capital, the activists of the opposition parties held a rally from Hashtnagri and gathered outside the building of the provincial assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Maulana Naseem Shah, Awami National Party’s Nasrullah Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Nadeem Khan, Zulfiqar Afghani of Pakistan People’s Party and Qaumi Watan Party’s Malik Adeel Awan and others criticised the government for its flawed policies. They said the government had failed to control price-hike and address the issues of unemployment and lawlessness. “There is uncertainty among the people which may trigger unrest and chaos in the country,” a protester said.

The opposition asked the government to quit as it had failed on all fronts. “The free and fair election is the only way to pull the country out of the prevailing crises,” said Zulfiqar Afghani.

BARA: The opposition staged a protest demonstration against the government in Bara sub-division of Khyber tribal district on Saturday. Led by JUI-F Bara head Maulana Shamsuddin, Awami National Party Bara president Sadiq Chiragh and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Zahir Shah Afridi, Asghar Khan and others, the protesters gathered at Khyber Chowk in Bara Bazaar.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that the Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to provide relief to the masses. “The government must resign as it has failed to control price-hike and inflation in the country,” said Maulana Shamsuddin.

They also condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway and demanded the government to expel the Norwegian ambassador from Islamabad.

GHALLANAI: The activists of opposition parties on Saturday held a protest demonstration against the government in Mohmand district.

Addressing protesters in Ghallanai, the headquarters of the district , JUI-F district head Maulana Muhammad Arif Haqqani, Awami National Party MPA Nisar Mohmand, former MNA Ghulam Sadiq, Mohmand Welfare Organisation president Mir Afzal Mohmand and others came down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for not honouring pledges.

KHAR: The opposition parties held protest against the government at Khar Chowk in Bajaur. Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Maulana Abdul Rasheed, Awami National Party leader Gul Afzal Khan, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aurangzeb, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Anwarul Haq and others spoke on the occasion. They said that the government did not honour the promises made with the tribal people before the merger. He said the PTI government wanted to occupy the resources of the tribal people. The rallies were also staged in other districts of the province.