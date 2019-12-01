Explanation from CDA sought: IHC says why not case of Aleem Khan’s housing society be sent to NAB

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued order to lawyers of Aleem Khan, owner of Park View City Islamabad, to submit some documents on the petition, which challenged power of the owner given by CDA board to forcibly acquire land from the local people on December 6.

IHC single bench led by Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued interim judgement on the petition filed by Farhan Mustafa who challenged the authority given to PTI leader Aleem Khan by board of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to acquire land in Park View City situated in Mauza Maloot from the local people forcibly.

Earlier, on last Thursday while issuing stay order the court summoned detailed report from CDA chairman in connection with aforementioned land. During hearing on Saturday, the court in its four-page order remarked that this is a very important issue of public importance on which the court has great apprehensions. The petitioner has appealed to the court to issue order to register FIR against owner of Park View City Islamabad Aleem Khan and his agents.

While showing his intention, the judge in the judgment said that CDA Chairman Amir Ahmed Ali and lawyers of Aleem Khan should satisfy the court why not this case should be sent to NAB for action under NAB Ordinance, 1999. The court declared that Investigation Officer had admitted before the court that this incident occurred on same land where the local people were asked to give their land to the housing society. The court said that the CDA had already acquired this land but did not take possession due to non-payment to owners of the concerned land and allegation had been leveled against the owner of Park View City Aleem Khan and his agents for taking land from the local people forcibly.

The court in its decision said that it is clear that neither has CDA taken its possession nor have the owners vacated the concerned land for other reasons. The court said that during last hearing the investigation officer in its clear words had admitted in the court that a private institution on the basis of decision of the CDA board was acquiring land from the local residents. However, despite asking from the court no provision of CDA Ordinance 1960 was presented to the court under which the CDA has authorised to private housing society to acquire land from the citizens. No rules and regulations were presented to the court in this regard.