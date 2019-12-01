close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
Xinhua
December 1, 2019

Naxals blow up bridge amid elections in India’s Jharkhand state

Top Story

NEW DELHI: Naxals blew up a bridge on Saturday in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand as the first phase of the local elections is underway in its 13 constituencies, police said.

However, no one was killed or injured in the blast.

The bridge was blown up in Bishnupur of Gumla district, about 120 km west of Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand. "This morning Naxals blasted a bridge in Bishnupur here," a police official posted at Gumla said. "There are no reports of anyone being killed or wounded in the incident."

Authorities have rushed contingents of police and paramilitary to the spot to carry out searches for the people responsible for the blast.

Officials said the blast has not affected the ongoing voting in the area. According to officials most of the constituencies spread over six districts -- Chatra, Palamu, Gumla, Garhwa, Latehar and Lohardagga, where polling is being held in Naxal dominated areas.

Naxalites are also known as "Maoists." Naxals, who have called for a boycott in the ongoing elections, are active in more than a third of India's 600-odd districts across central and eastern India.

India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh once termed the Naxalite movement as India's "greatest internal security challenge." New Delhi has deployed several companies of its paramilitary forces to take on Naxals in their strongholds.

