Not satisfied with Punjab govt’s performance

LAHORE: All sides have agreed to give extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, claimed Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday.

While talking to the media at Pakistan Railways Headquarters here, he said there was no need to amend the Constitution as the COAS extension matter could be resolved through a simple majority in the parliament. In case of non-availability of a simple majority, the entire parliament could extend support for the extension, he added.

The minister said he had not expressed satisfaction over the performance of Punjab government as the province was facing issues of inflation and law and order. He said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had learnt everything now and he would improve things.

Sh Rashid said he was in support of construction of universities and restoration of student unions. He said, “Kashmir is our jugular vein and I had given suggestion to PM Khan for addressing rallies in Kashmir during a federal cabinet session.”

According to Sheikh, “Opposition leadership has nothing left to launch criticism of the incumbent government.” Those talking of another NRO (deal) must remember that Imran Khan’s commitment of not pardoning the culprits, he added.

The minister claimed, “A mafia was hatching conspiracies against Imran Khan-led government, but it had failed to create chaos in the country. The Army chief is standing with the democratic government,” added Sh Rashid.