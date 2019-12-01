2nd Day-Night Test: Pakistan up against the wall after Warner’s triple ton

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ADELAIDE, Australia: An irrepressible David Warner smashed an unbeaten 335 on Saturday while Steve Smith became the fastest man to 7,000 Test runs as Australia took control of the day-night second Test against Pakistan.
Skipper Tim Paine waved his players back into the pavilion at 589 for three ahead of the second day’s dinner break with Warner on the 10th highest Test score ever, also a personal best.
