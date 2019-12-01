One earns respect thru character, not post: CJ

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has said a person earns respect through his character, not the post he holds.

Addressing the Dera Ghazi Khan Bar Association on Saturday , the chief justice urged judges and lawyers to not let their personal interests affect their professional duties.

The CJ said the dignity of their profession lies in strong characters. “One should never make a compromise on their self-respect,” he said, urging lawyers to seek knowledge and work hard.

“Practicing law is a dignified profession,” the chief justice said. “Lawyers should heed on their character building,” he added.