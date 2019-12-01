MMUN 2019 starts at Millennium College

Islamabad :The three-day event Millennial Model United Nations (MMUN) 2019 was opened at the Flagship Millennium College, I/9-3 Campus, here last day says a press release.

More than 1,200 students from across the country participated in the event. The MMUN 2019 is the outcome of the aspirant students of Millennium College, I-9/3 Campus.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Rolf M Hey Holmboe, ambassador of the Royal Danish Embassy & Founder Chairman The Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI. Principal Millennium College I-9/3 Campus, Muneeze Muzaffar in her introductory speech expressed the fact that the purpose of this intellectual exercise is to foster teamwork, encourage work force, engage the youth of Pakistan in the most organized scholastic event which is recognised worldwide.

Ambassador Rolf M. Hey Holmboe in his speech to the delegates expressed his pleasure to witness the event and stressed that education is the best investment concerning the future of the country. He further included that Denmark and Pakistan maintain extensive bilateral friendly and economic cooperation and that there is a lot of potential and opportunities for the two countries to further cement their relations.

The ceremony started with the speech from Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, founder chairman The Millennium Education, and then some breath-taking performances by the Millennials where they presented medleys and tableaus to highlight the great cause of Jammu & Kashmir and become the voice of the Kashmiri people. Faisal Mushtaq said the entire youth is against the Indian oppression and pledges that their sacrifices for the freedom struggle will not go waste. He urged on the need to resolve the conflict through peace and dialogue and committed in influencing the youth to start a petition against the atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and present it to the United Nations. He said the educated youth can play a significant role in sensitizing the international community about the early resolution of Kashmir dispute. He further said Kashmir issue is an international dispute and therefore the world community as a whole should play its role to resolve it peacefully.

The event is an amalgamation of different cultures, mind set and delegates who travel nationwide to win a memorable experience. It is a platform on which delegate students from across country have registered as the forum allows them to prove their mettle within the domain of diplomatic debate and policy making. The culture of the Model United Nations Conferences has spread at a rapid pace throughout the world, and today, MUN is being taught as a course in some parts of the world. Students at Millennium College understand that in the near future the focus of intellectuals of the world had shifted from specialized knowledge to a more holistic development of the individual.

The talented students’ go through rigorous sessions of debates with their manqué mind set, speak to promote and support international cooperation to achieve development for all. The MMUN 2019 Committee, expressed that The Millennium Education are all about opportunities, excitement, exhilaration and excellence. Once again Millennials take the lead and initiated an important opportunity to develop the horizon of the students, who in the next proceeding years would harness the reins of the government.