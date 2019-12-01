National Olympiad is a medium for exchange of academic culture

Islamabad :Country Director Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges has said that the National Olympiad is a medium for exchange of academic culture and strengthening the bond between management and administration, teachers, and students across different private and government schools of Pakistan and in order to motivate students we have arranged Maarif Inter Schools Math Olympiad - MISMO 2019 which is a unique competition and provides a great chance for the students of Grade 5 to 8 to show their incredible potential in Mathematics and get rewarded by the institution. He stated Bugra Ozler Country Coordinator Academic & Education was coordinator for this mega event.