Tue Dec 03, 2019
AFP
December 1, 2019

Young United talent gives Solskjaer food for thought

Sports

AFP
December 1, 2019

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue the difficult balancing act of integrating Manchester United’s exciting young talent into a first team still struggling to find consistency when they take on Aston Villa on Sunday (today).

United faced a marathon trek to play Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday although, having already qualified from their Europa League group, the United manager was able to rest his entire first team squad.

Striker Jesse Lingard was the only regular first team player to make the trip as Solskjaer kept one eye on the Villa game and an increasingly frustrating domestic campaign.

United are presently nine points off the fourth and final Champions League place occupied by Chelsea, where Frank Lampard has illustrated youth can flourish.

