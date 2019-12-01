Mafia has held all hostage: PML-N

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the country is being ruled by Imran-led mafia which has held the parliament, economy, businesses, media and opposition parties hostage.

In a press conference on Friday, she said the CJP should take notice of the NAB’s vicious sabotage of the Sharif family’s private businesses. She asked the supreme judiciary to take action against the cruelty and viciousness being practiced by the National Accountability Bureau which is harassing and torturing people to force them to become approver against PML-N leaders. She urged the NAB chairman to take notice of such irresponsible behaviour and stop this smear campaign before it becomes extremely personal. She warned if it gets to that point without him reigning in the perpetrators, the PML-N will not be responsible for the consequences.

Marriyum questioned why the NAB couldn’t present evidence of wrongdoings in courts instead of waving around pointless papers at press conferences. She asked when Imran Khan would stop lying to politically victimize his rivals and then a smear campaign through media trial. She said the National Accountability Bureau instead of leveling baseless allegations should specifically mention before courts in which government project Shahbaz did corruption and which government-funded project money was channeled into any private business he owned. If there really is any plausible evidence regarding corruption in public money, the NAB should present it before courts and file a reference instead of media-waving gimmickry. She asked why the businesses of those linked to the Sharif family are being shut down. Are they lesser Pakistanis than any other person? Over 10,000 of their employees are being denied jobs, are they not Pakistanis, she objected. She said these people are being harassed, physically tortured and threatened everyday to force them into becoming fake approver against Shahbaz Sharif.

Marriyum explained Shahbaz Sharif does not hold any office in the companies mentioned by the NAB. He does not own any shares in these companies nor has he ever drawn any dividends from them. She said these companies are private businesses of the Sharif family. These private companies of the Sharif family have been operating since the 1980s, she added. “Why is it so easy to sling mud at the twice chief minister of Punjab? Why is it so convenient to just wave a couple of papers with no legal worth and defile the image of an honest public leader who has transformed the fate of the province? Why is it so easy to assassinate the character of someone without any consequence?”

She said the Sharif family has always fulfilled all obligations of the FBR and the SECP. Despite the worst political victimization in the history of Pakistan, exhaustive investigations, illegal detentions and countless appearances, inquiries and protracted imprisonment, the vengeful hoard failed to even accuse Shahbaz of a single dime of corruption in public money. She said as the chief minister, Shahbaz oversaw super mega projects worth billions in energy, transport, communication, health and education sectors. Yet there isn’t any inkling of corruption in any of them, which the NAB now helplessly admits.

The PML-N central spokesperson questioned is every elected public leader destined to be imprisoned after leaving his office? Is every single one of their act and that of their families destined to be demonized? “Just like any other Pakistani, the Sharif family too is running their businesses. Then why are the employees of their businesses being harassed and tortured. This never-ending media trial of the Sharif family is the most condemnable public harassment where government institutions malign them without proving anything or even presenting any proof in the court. This cannot be allowed to go on, she stressed.

Marriyum requested the media not to air such propaganda. She demanded that all employees of these companies, who have been abducted illegally, must be released with immediate effect. She said Hamza Shahbaz has been imprisoned for the past six months and neither any evidence has been presented nor a single reference filed. The extent of vengeful harassment by the PTI is so alarming that the relatives and family friends of the Sharif family are being arrested with no legal justifications, she concluded.