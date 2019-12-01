New polls to be held after five-year term: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that the next elections would surely be held in the country but after the completion of five-year constitutional term of the present government.

She said that like in the Supreme Court, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had presented one page reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). In tweets, while referring to the foreign funding case, she said that the one page reply submitted by PML-N in the Election Commission’s Scrutiny Committee appeared like a Qatari letter. She added that all of a sudden, the emergency-like situation, which the PML-N spokespersons had created, fizzled out once Mian Nawaz Sharif reached London.

The PML-N on Friday submitted a reply to the questionnaire provided by the Scrutiny Committee regarding the party’s funding and then asked it to furnish a detailed one by December 03. Dr Awan pointed out that JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his speeches in parliament also used to stress that parliament should complete its constitutional tenure. “In the light of the Maulana’s speeches, we are moving forward,” she maintained. She reminded Maulana Fazl that his son and his other party members were also sitting in this parliament, saying as long as his son and other party members were part of the legislature, it could not be fake.