Tue Dec 03, 2019
AFP
December 1, 2019

Boris Johnson vows action after London attack

World

AFP
December 1, 2019

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed on Saturday to review Britain’s sentencing system after a convicted terrorist released early from prison was suspected of stabbing two people to death in an attack around London Bridge.

Police shot and killed Usman Khan after his suspected assault that seriously injured three other people was broken up by bystanders -- one armed with a five-foot (1.5-metre) narwhal tusk and another a fire extinguisher.

Video footage of the confrontation showed Khan, 28, being challenged by a man, reportedly a Polish chef, wielding the tusk -- believed to have been taken from a nearby historic hall — and sprayed with the extinguisher.

He had been released from jail last December after serving less than half of a 16-year prison sentence and was wearing a suspected fake explosive device.

