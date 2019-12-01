Sacked Emery says ‘honour’ to have coached Arsenal

LONDON: Unai Emery said it had been an “honour” to coach Arsenal despite being sacked as manager of the Premier League club on Friday after just 18 months in charge.

The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday’s Europa League match, which extended their winless run to seven games.

Assistant Freddie Ljungberg has taken over as interim manager with ex-Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo among the early favourites to be named the next full-time boss.

Despite his sacking, Emery insisted it had been an “honour” to manage the London giants.

“It has been a year and a half full of emotions, of great moments and some other more bitter ones,” he said.

“But not a single day has gone by without me stopping to think about how lucky I have been to work for this club with these players and their professional and personal qualities.”