Young United talent gives Solskjaer food for thought

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue the difficult balancing act of integrating Manchester United’s exciting young talent into a first team still struggling to find consistency when they take on Aston Villa on Sunday (today).

United faced a marathon trek to play Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday although, having already qualified from their Europa League group, the United manager was able to rest his entire first team squad.

Solskjaer fielded a team on Thursday with an average age fractionally over 22 and the majority acquitted themselves well despite a 2-1 defeat.

Right-back Ethan Laird, midfielder Dylan Levitt and centre-back Di’Shon Bernard, who was unfortunate to score an own goal, all made debuts and were singled out for praise by the manager.

Solskjaer spoke of possibly allowing a number of the youngsters to leave in the January transfer window to gain valuable first team experience on loan elsewhere.

“I think some of these might benefit from going out on loan,” he said.

“Of course, they need men’s football and it was a first taste of it for some of them.”

But, while the Norwegian’s selection continued his admirable reliance on the club’s youth production line, it did raise the broader issue of how easy it will be to ease such precocious talent into United’s current first team. Striker Mason Greenwood and midfielders Tahith Chong, James Garner and Angel Gomes have all made substitute appearances in the Premier League this season while injuries have seen left-back Brandon Williams start two, and have a further couple of outings off the bench.