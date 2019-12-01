close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

One-sided contests witnessed on day three

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

LAHORE: Seven matches were decided on day three of the 36th National Junior Hockey Championship here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Army (B) hammered Azad Jammu Kashmir 4-0. The second match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab (C) was another one-sided affair as the former cruised to a 5-1 win.

The match between SSGC and KPK (B) ended with SSGC winning the encounter 4-0.

Meanwhile, Punjab (D) handed Gilgit a crushing 17-0 victory.

Punjab (B) beat Balochistan 3-0, WAPDA thrashed Customs 4-0, while Army (A) defeated Sindh 5-0 in the other matches.

