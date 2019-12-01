Pakistan set to miss Junior AHF Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan junior hockey team will not participate in the Junior Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup which takes place in Muscat, Oman, from December 5-14, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Apart from hosts Oman, the Junior AHF Cup will feature teams from Singapore, China, Iran, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei.

The preliminary round will be played in a two-pool format, which will be followed by crossover and classification matches. The top four teams from this tournament will qualify for the men’s Junior Asia Cup 2020.

When contacted, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Asif Bajwa was not available for comments. However, a source told ‘The News’ on Saturday that the federation had spent its funds on national team’s Olympic hockey qualifiers against Netherlands and the funds left now are not enough to manage the junior side’s participation in the tournament.

He added that even if the funds were available, the participation in the AHF event would have been difficult since the national junior team was not prepared.

Pakistan’s participation in the tournament would have given the young players much-needed confidence ahead of the Junior Asian Cup 2020 and Junior Hockey World Cup 2021.

The junior team also missed the World Cup in 2016, which was held in India, due to visa issues.

The 36th National Junior Hockey Championship is underway at Lahore. Bajwa, chief selector Manzoor Jr and other members of the selection committee also witness the matches to find talented young players.