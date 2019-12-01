CITY PULSE: When A Grown Man Plays With Dolls

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Paul-Mehdi Rizvi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘When A Grown Man Plays With Dolls: A Pictorial Exploration of Late Cinematics’ from November 29 to December 9. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Aalmi Urdu Conference

The Arts Council is hosting the 12th Aalmi Urdu Conference from December 5 to December 8, giving the people of the city an opportunity to be a part of activities and events designed to celebrate our national language. Call 021-99213092 for more information.

Sada-e-Nau

The National Academy of Performing Arts’ Sada-e-Nau: Young Directors Festival ends today at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre, featuring the play ‘No Question’. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Je vois donc je suis

The Alliance Française is hosting award-winning photojournalist Sarah Caron’s solo photography exhibition titled ‘Je vois donc je suis’ (I see; therefore, I am) until December 4. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Navigating Matter

The Koel Gallery is hosting Maryam Rahman and Haider Ali Naqvi’s art exhibition titled ‘Navigating Matter’ until December 9. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Three art exhibitions

The VM Art Gallery is hosting three art exhibitions (Ahsan Mohiuddin and Sayed Farid Alam’s ‘Parallel Lines’, Yasser Vayani’s ‘Yasmeen’s Revenge’, and Haris Hidayat Ullah, Omar Gilani, Rohama Malik and Wajeeha Abbasi’s ‘Days of Light and Darkness’) until December 14. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

I Love You...

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ until January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.