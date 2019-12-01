close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
December 1, 2019

Nothing's cheap

Newspost

 
December 1, 2019

For low-income group individuals earning less than Rs 20,00 per month, the monthly charges for the smallest plot of three marla in the housing scheme announced by the PM is Rs7,467 with a down payment of Rs67,200.

Can any government functionary explain how a low-income bracket individual will run his/her house after paying almost half their salary per month for this scheme.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

