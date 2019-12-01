Not violent?

Is white-collar crime really non-violent? Violence is defined as “behavior involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something”. For the record, the government of Pakistan buys goods and services worth $60 billion or Rs7.5 trillion a year every year. Is white-collar crime really non-violent? Here’s the record: 290,000 newborn Pakistanis die every year before the end of their first month; 175,000 Pakistani children die annually due to premature birth; and 53,000 Pakistani children die of diarrhea caused by contaminated water every year.

Is white-collar crime really non-violent? Take the New Islamabad International Airport. The original cost estimate was Rs23 billion. The total amount spent was Rs100 billion. Just how much is Rs77 billion? In Pakistan, the FIA and NAB are the agencies responsible for prosecuting white-collar criminals. The conviction rate at the FIA is 6.6 percent. In 2017, a total of 26,551 complaints were filed with NAB, of which 456 complaints (two percent of the total) were taken to the ‘inquiry stage’. Of the 456 ‘inquiries’, 215 were ‘investigated’. Of the 215 ‘investigations’, a total of 112 were convicted. I hope officials will take serious action about these black sheep of our system.

Abdul Muqtadir

Rawalpindi