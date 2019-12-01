close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
December 1, 2019

Incompetence galore

Newspost

 
December 1, 2019

The issue of extension to the army chief would not have assumed such hype if the ministerial staff had properly scrutinised the rules and procedures the first time while issuing the notification for extension.

It is unbelievable that the notification of extension of the present army chief had to be revised after realising that the president’s signatures were required. Hats off to the efficiency of senior bureaucrats posted with the president and prime minister.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost