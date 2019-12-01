Incompetence galore

The issue of extension to the army chief would not have assumed such hype if the ministerial staff had properly scrutinised the rules and procedures the first time while issuing the notification for extension.

It is unbelievable that the notification of extension of the present army chief had to be revised after realising that the president’s signatures were required. Hats off to the efficiency of senior bureaucrats posted with the president and prime minister.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad