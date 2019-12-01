Incompetence galore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The issue of extension to the army chief would not have assumed such hype if the ministerial staff had properly scrutinised the rules and procedures the first time while issuing the notification for extension.
It is unbelievable that the notification of extension of the present army chief had to be revised after realising that the president’s signatures were required. Hats off to the efficiency of senior bureaucrats posted with the president and prime minister.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
