The opposition equation

In its verdict on the question of the COAS’s extension and tenure in office, the Supreme Court has sent the matter back to parliament. This is a sensible move by the court, despite some reservations whether seeking new laws falls under judicial jurisdiction. The happenings before the SC bench exposed the incompetence and inexperience of the government, with analysts suggesting that senior opposition politicians could have been consulted as the summary was presented for the third time before being approved. The PM has apparently failed to see these issues. He has praised the government legal team and, as in the past, failed to admit mistakes. He has also said that legislation will take place as per the party’s manifesto.

The prime minister at least appears to be in no mood to seek cooperation or to work in harmony with the opposition. While the PTI with its allies has a simple majority in the lower assembly, it is yet to be decided if any kind of constitutional amendment is required. In that case, a two-thirds majority will become essential. While the government is optimistic that a simple act of parliament will get the necessary legislation through, problems could arise in the Senate where the opposition has 66 members compared to 36 loyal to the PTI. Should the opposition wish to create problems for the government it could do so on this sensitive matter. Of course, for the sake of institutional harmony we hope such a situation will not arise and the more mature, disciplined politicians from the opposition have already said they have no desire to obstruct the government. They have however commented on the conspicuously harsh language being used by PM Imran Khan. In a press conference on Saturday, the PML-N has expressed displeasure over the PM’s attitude and the PTI’s repeated assignment of blame on others, including foreign agents, when things go wrong.

This is not a good time for the PM to publicly put forward these observations; instead, politicians from all sides of the divide should be working on reaching an agreement on the draft of the new law and its content. The PPP has already said that it will decide whether or not to back the law based on what it says. Other members of the opposition seem aggrieved by Imran’s language and also what appeared to be a threat, perhaps made as a joke, by Farogh Naseem who said the court could bring into contempt politicians who oppose the new bill. The government has now been in power for over a year and needs to find maturity and the ability to work within a parliamentary democracy. Its latest gestures simply create greater uncertainty and are uncalled for at a point when by working together the political parties could amicably settle all questions in parliament.