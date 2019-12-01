close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
Namibia Opp cries foul over vote counts

World

AFP
December 1, 2019

Windhoek: Two Namibian opposition parties on Saturday cried foul over alleged fraud in this week’s presidential and parliamentary elections, which they say have caused delays in delivering election results.

Partial results from this week´s general election showed the incumbent president Hage Geingob leading with over 56 percent of the vote. While the electoral commission’s chairperson Advocate Notemba Tjipueja called for patience as vote counting was being finalised, Geingob took to social media to thank Namibians for his re-election.

“I wish to thank Namibians for re-electing me as their president,” he tweeted, promising to “bring tangible improvements in the lives of our citizens.”

His South West Africa People´s Organisation (SWAPO) has ruled the sparsely populated nation since independence from South Africa in 1990.

