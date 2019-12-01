China bans ‘fake news’ created with AI, bots

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China has issued new rules banning online video and audio providers from using artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality technologies to produce “fake news.”
The regulation published Friday by China´s cyberspace authority said that both providers and users of online video news and audio services are “not allowed” to use new technologies such as deep learning and virtual reality to create, distribute and broadcast “fake news.”
“Fake news” has been generalised to mean anything from a mistake to a parody or a deliberate misinterpretation of facts. The rules come into effect on January 1, 2020.
