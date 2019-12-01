close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
December 1, 2019

Hague knife assault suspect arrested: Dutch police

World

December 1, 2019

THE HAGUE: Dutch police on Saturday arrested a suspect in the stabbing of three teenagers in a busy shopping street in The Hague, the city´s police force said. Police had earlier said they were investigating “several scenarios” and that it was “too early to speculate” about whether there was a possible terror motive.

“Following the stabbing incident in Grote Marktstraat, a 35-year-old man has just been arrested in the centre of The Hague. The man has no fixed place of residence,” police said on Twitter.

“He will be transferred to a police station where he will be questioned.” The victims were a 13-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls, none of whom knew each other. They were all treated in hospital but released overnight.

