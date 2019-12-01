close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

National Seniors North Region final today

Sports

LAHORE: The final of National Seniors Cricket Cup North Region will be held between Amir Cables and Wah Karigars here at Faisal Towen Ground on Sunday (today). The match will start at 10 am and chief guest will be daughter of late Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, Nida Banu Qureshi and Mahnaz Hussain, who distribute prizes in a ceremony to be held at 3.30 pm. The final will be supervised by Zameer Haider, M Asif, Nasir Huissain TV umpire, KhalidHameed match referee, Waleed Yaqoob coordinator and Zahoor Alam scorer.

