Tue Dec 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

Pak women cricketers reach Malaysia

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan women cricket team has reached Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a One-day International (ODI) series against England. Malaysia will host the three-match series between women of Pakistan and England. Matches are a part of ICC Championship. The series is scheduled from ninth till 20th December in Malaysia.

