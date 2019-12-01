Pak women cricketers reach Malaysia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan women cricket team has reached Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a One-day International (ODI) series against England. Malaysia will host the three-match series between women of Pakistan and England. Matches are a part of ICC Championship. The series is scheduled from ninth till 20th December in Malaysia.
