close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

Pak players to feature in Jump Rope Skipping C’ship in Thailand

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

LAHORE: Seven-member Pakistani contingent will take part in Mini Thailand Open Jump Rope Skipping Championship at Bangkok, Thailand.

President, Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, Dr. Afshan Malik is leading the contingent as Chef de Mission.

Four players are representing the country namely Iqra Naseem, M Zaryab Ali, Huzaifa Jamil, M Niaz. Adnan Malik has been appointed as Manager and Raja Nasir Mehmood will act as coach.

Dr. Afshan Malik told that about 1000 men and women jumpers from Thailand and Asia including South Korea, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Singapore will take part in the various category events in the Championship including singles Boys U-15, Professional Male, Girls U-15, Pro female, Male Open, Pro Open, Female Open, Pro Female Open, Doubles Men, Doubles Women, U-15 Doubles boys.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports