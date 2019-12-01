Pak players to feature in Jump Rope Skipping C’ship in Thailand

LAHORE: Seven-member Pakistani contingent will take part in Mini Thailand Open Jump Rope Skipping Championship at Bangkok, Thailand.

President, Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, Dr. Afshan Malik is leading the contingent as Chef de Mission.

Four players are representing the country namely Iqra Naseem, M Zaryab Ali, Huzaifa Jamil, M Niaz. Adnan Malik has been appointed as Manager and Raja Nasir Mehmood will act as coach.

Dr. Afshan Malik told that about 1000 men and women jumpers from Thailand and Asia including South Korea, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Singapore will take part in the various category events in the Championship including singles Boys U-15, Professional Male, Girls U-15, Pro female, Male Open, Pro Open, Female Open, Pro Female Open, Doubles Men, Doubles Women, U-15 Doubles boys.