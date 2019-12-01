Wasim slams Pak team’s performance in 2nd Test

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram blasted the team’s efforts on the field during the ongoing second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Akram’s comments came after a misfield from Shaheen Afridi led to Pakistan conceding a four on a day when David Warner sent the records tumbling with a triple century. “Shaheen Shah was in la la land at fine leg,” Akram said. “Yasir Shah and Shan Masood were probably yawning. That’s the problem with Pakistan cricket. They should be on the ball.

“Nobody was backing up and you as a fielder, it doesn’t matter how inexperienced you are, you set yourself, new batsman in, they just came out, I’ll probably start five-ten yards inside the boundary line not on the boundary.” Warner was unbeaten on 335 off 418 balls as Australia declared at 589 for 3. He shared stands of 361 for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (162), a 121-run stand with Steve Smith (36) for the third wicket and an unbeaten 99-run stand with Matthew Wade for the fourth wicket. With the triple hundred, Warner’s score is now the highest individual score at the ground as he surpassed Don Bradman’s 299. He also went past Don Bradman’s score of 334, which was also the highest score of former Australia skipper Mark Taylor. The highest individual score for an Australia lies with opener Matthew Hayden with 380. He hit that against Zimbabwe in 2003 in Perth.