Seven in race for Malik Hamid Ali Noon Cup

LAHORE: A special race termed for two years old fillies, mares and ponies will be the focus of 14th day winter meeting 2019-20 of Lahore Race Club which also features seven Tuman Khan Plate races on Sunday, December 1 here.

This Malik Hamid Ali Noon Memorial Cup for 2 years aged horses has a field of seven who will go for a miles run. In this cup race no particular mare or fillies identified as the favourite but out of these seven Countess Mara is believed better than all. As the day ignites at 1200 noon the cup race is expected to start at around 2.55 pm.

Out of the eight races of the day, last two are of class VI and are of 1200 metres distance while the remaining are of class VII with different divisions and would cover a distance 1000 metres.

The first race favourite for win is Tell Me, place Royal Runner and fluke Artghal while the lineup is completed by Encounter Specialist, Golden Stamp, Nice Moon, Good Action, Hip Man, Turab Prince, Poma Love, Chamak, Golden Beauty, Kashrniri Fighter and Goloo Prince.

The second race favourite for win is Only Jutt, place Chan Punjabi and fluke Faizy Choice while the lineup is completed by Salam-e-Pakistan, Lala Rukh, Helena, King Queen, KFK Princess, Ask Me, Bet of The Day, Sheba, Madiha, lnsaf-e-Bhakkar and Push The Limits.

The third race favourite for win is Big Foot, place Rashk-e-Qamar and fluke Wahab Choice while the lineup is completed by Red Boy, One Four Seven, Khan Jee, Safdar Princess, Gotti, Lalazaar, Narowali Princess, Neeli The Great, Natalia, Lucky Time and Silken Black.

The fourth race favourite for win is Salam-e-Lahore, place Wind Talker and fluke Wahab Choice while the lineup is completed by Pehlwan, Khadim, Four Chaar Hai, Qamar Choice, Neeli De Malika and Cameo.

The fifth race favourite for win is Aya Sultan, place Madhuri Dixit and fluke Jharra while the lineup is completed by Miss World, Salam-e-Dera, Dazzling, Follow My Lead, Well Done Pakistan, Amazing Runner, Miss Mohni Road and Sunny Choice.

The sixth Malik Hamid Ali Noon Memorial Cup race favourite for win is Countess Mara with Dahab being on fluke while the line up in this termed race for 2 years old is completed by Forever One, Haiku, Rapunzel Beauty, Innocent One and Amazing Lips.

The seventh race favourite for win is License To Kill, place Gondal Prince and fluke Raat Ki Rani while the lineup is completed by AI Akbar, Hidden Princess, Goldee, JF Thunder.

The eighth race favourite for win is Costa Rica, place Me Raqsam and fluke Princess Anabia while the lineup is completed by Governor, Legacy, Sara Jamoot, Tiger Jet, Remember Me, Sublime and Jabbar Prince.