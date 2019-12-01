close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

Nazir Sr Cricket

Sports

LAHORE: Mughalpura Whites Cricket Club beat Samanabad Gymkhana by 2 wickets in the 4th Nazir Senior Memorial Cricket Tournament match played at Wahdat Eaglets ground.

Scores: Samanabad Gymkhana 206. (Rana Nawab 74, Ashfaq 29, Shoaib 22, M Ishtiaq 4/27, M Saad 2/37). Mughalpura Whites Club 207. (Qusain Abbas 110, M Ishtiaq 21, Javid Hafeez 20, Rana Nawab 2/40, M Ikram 2/30, M Ashraf 2/25). —Correspondent

