Nazir Sr Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Mughalpura Whites Cricket Club beat Samanabad Gymkhana by 2 wickets in the 4th Nazir Senior Memorial Cricket Tournament match played at Wahdat Eaglets ground.
Scores: Samanabad Gymkhana 206. (Rana Nawab 74, Ashfaq 29, Shoaib 22, M Ishtiaq 4/27, M Saad 2/37). Mughalpura Whites Club 207. (Qusain Abbas 110, M Ishtiaq 21, Javid Hafeez 20, Rana Nawab 2/40, M Ikram 2/30, M Ashraf 2/25). —Correspondent
LAHORE: Mughalpura Whites Cricket Club beat Samanabad Gymkhana by 2 wickets in the 4th Nazir Senior Memorial Cricket Tournament match played at Wahdat Eaglets ground.
Scores: Samanabad Gymkhana 206. (Rana Nawab 74, Ashfaq 29, Shoaib 22, M Ishtiaq 4/27, M Saad 2/37). Mughalpura Whites Club 207. (Qusain Abbas 110, M Ishtiaq 21, Javid Hafeez 20, Rana Nawab 2/40, M Ikram 2/30, M Ashraf 2/25). —Correspondent