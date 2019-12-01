Stags win series 2-0

LAHORE: Stags Club has won the series 2-0 after beating Tauseef Club by 104 runs in the 2nd match played at Pindi Gym ground on Friday.

Scores: Stags Club 295 all out in 34.5 Overs (Shakir Abbasi 80, Ibrar 13, Hyssaun 17, Abuzar Ghafari 50, Ghulam Haider 39, Umer 11, Waqas 2/60, Luqman Khan 2/38).

Tauseef Club 191 all out 31.2 Overs (M Farooq 28, Waqas 35, Sohail 30, Hussain Raza 14, Usama 14).