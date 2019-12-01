close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

OTC Lahore Challenge Cup from 10th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

LAHORE: The OTC Lahore Challenge Cup will begin on December 10 at various centres of the city.

Addressing a press conference, with MPA Neelam Hayat, former Test cricketer Shahid Nazir, Malik Hayat and Shafiullah Khan, Chairman Tournament Committee Malik Sajjad Akbar informed that 64 teams from all the three city associations will participate in the tournament.

Malik Sajjad said more than 400 U-23 players will take part in the tournament. “The quality of the tournaments are needed to be improved at the club level”.

Shahid Nazir said that OTC Lahore is a great platform for young players to showcase their skills. Shahid Nazir said that OTC Lahore Challenge Cup will revolutionize city cricket. The loss of Iqbal Park Ground has irreparably damaged to Lahore cricket, said Shafiullah Khan. “We have come out to play our part in reviving city’s club cricket,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports