OTC Lahore Challenge Cup from 10th

LAHORE: The OTC Lahore Challenge Cup will begin on December 10 at various centres of the city.

Addressing a press conference, with MPA Neelam Hayat, former Test cricketer Shahid Nazir, Malik Hayat and Shafiullah Khan, Chairman Tournament Committee Malik Sajjad Akbar informed that 64 teams from all the three city associations will participate in the tournament.

Malik Sajjad said more than 400 U-23 players will take part in the tournament. “The quality of the tournaments are needed to be improved at the club level”.

Shahid Nazir said that OTC Lahore is a great platform for young players to showcase their skills. Shahid Nazir said that OTC Lahore Challenge Cup will revolutionize city cricket. The loss of Iqbal Park Ground has irreparably damaged to Lahore cricket, said Shafiullah Khan. “We have come out to play our part in reviving city’s club cricket,” he added.