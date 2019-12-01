Asfand excels in C Punjab U-16 triumph

LAHORE: Ali Asfand took six second innings wickets as Central Punjab U-16 defeated Balochistan U-16 by an innings and 79 runs on day-two of the PCB-Pepsi National U-16 three-day match at the Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad on Saturday.

Balochistan resuming their first innings on 27 for five were bowled out for 57 in 30.3 overs. For Central Punjab, off-spinner Arham Nawab took four wickets for 10 runs in nine overs. After being asked to follow-on, Balochistan were dismissed for 132 in 51 overs. Adil Ahmed top-scored with 32 off 64 balls.

For Central Punjab, left-arm spinner Ali Asfand took six wickets for 28 runs, and ended-up with match figures of eight for 34 runs. Arham who took four wickets in the first innings, grabbed two wickets for 40 runs in the second innings and ended-up with match figures of six for 50.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab U-16 v Balochistan U-16, Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Central Punjab 268-8, 80 overs (Azan Awais 78, Rafay Rana 54 not out; Faizullah 6-107)

Balochistan 57 all out, 30.3 overs overs (Ikram Ullah 25; Arham Nawab 4-10, Ali Asfand 2-6, Muneeb Wasif 2-15, Samama Riaz 2-21) and after follow-on 132 all out, 51 overs (Adil Ahmed Khan 32; Ali Asfand 6-28, Arham Nawab 2-40)

Result: Central Punjab win by an innings and 79 runs.

Southern Punjab U-16 v Sindh U-16, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: At Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Sindh were dismissed for 140 runs in 57.3 overs after resuming their first innings on the overnight score of 86 for six.

For Southern Punjab, Bilal Ahmed, M Bilal and M Shehzad took three wickets apiece.

Southern Punjab who were dismissed for 116 runs in their first innings, ended the second day’s play on 156 for six in 72 overs.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab 116 all out, 48.4 overs (M Ammar 48, Alamzaib Khan 21; Aaliyan Mehmood 5-60, M Sikander 3-22) and 156-6, 72 overs (M Shehzad 40; Aaliyan Mehmood 3-32, M Sikander 2-46)

Sindh 140 all out, 57.3 overs (Wahaj Riaz 29 not out; Bilal Ahmed 3-16, M Bilal 3-6, M Shehzad 3-41).