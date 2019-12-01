Bassino leads giant slalom

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Marta Bassino seized the lead after the first leg of the women’s alpine World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, Saturday as local favorite Mikaela Shiffrin settled for fifth. Italy’s Bassino, 23, attacked the course, which was shortened because of high wind gusts that forced organizers to lower the start line.
NEW YORK: Marta Bassino seized the lead after the first leg of the women’s alpine World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, Saturday as local favorite Mikaela Shiffrin settled for fifth. Italy’s Bassino, 23, attacked the course, which was shortened because of high wind gusts that forced organizers to lower the start line.