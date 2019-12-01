close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
AFP
December 1, 2019

Bassino leads giant slalom

Sports

NEW YORK: Marta Bassino seized the lead after the first leg of the women’s alpine World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, Saturday as local favorite Mikaela Shiffrin settled for fifth. Italy’s Bassino, 23, attacked the course, which was shortened because of high wind gusts that forced organizers to lower the start line.

