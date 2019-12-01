close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
December 1, 2019

List of 300 plus knocks in Tests

Sports

 
December 1, 2019

Batsmen Runs 4s 6s Team Opp Ground Match Date

BC Lara 400* 43 4 WI Eng St John’s 10 Apr 2004

ML Hayden 380 38 11 Aus Zim Perth 9 Oct 2003

BC Lara 375 45 0 WI Eng St John’s 16 Apr 1994

Jayawardene 374 43 1 SL SA Colombo 27 Jul 2006

GS Sobers 365* 38 0 WI Pak Kingston 26 Feb 1958

L Hutton 364 35 0 Eng Aus The Oval 20 Aug 1938

ST Jayasuriya 340 36 2 SL Ind Colombo 2 Aug 1997

Hanif Mohammad 337 24 0 Pak WI Bridgetown 17 Jan 1958

WR Hammond 336* 34 10 Eng NZ Auckland 31 Mar 1933

DA Warner 335* 39 1 Aus Pak Adelaide 29 No2019

MA Taylor 334* 32 1 Aus Pak Peshawar 15 Oct 1998

DG Bradman 334 46 0 Aus Eng Leeds 11 Jul 1930

GA Gooch 333 43 3 Eng Ind Lord’s 26 Jul 1990

CH Gayle 333 34 9 WI SL Galle 15 No2010

MJ Clarke 329* 39 1 Aus Ind Sydney 3 Jan 2012

Inzamam ul Haq 329 38 9 Pak NZ Lahore 1 May 2002

A Sandham 325 28 0 Eng WI Kingston 3 Apr 1930

V Sehwag 319 42 5 Ind SA Chennai 26 Mar 2008

KM Sangakkara 319 32 8 SL BD Chattogram 4 Feb 2014

CH Gayle 317 37 3 WI SA St John’s 29 Apr 2005

Younis Khan 313 27 4 Pak S Karachi 21 Feb 2009

HM Amla 311* 35 0 SA Eng The Oval 19 Jul 2012

RB Simpson 311 23 1 Aus Eng Manchester 23 Jul 1964

JH Edrich 310* 52 5 Eng NZ Leeds 8 Jul 1965

V Sehwag 309 39 6 Ind Pak Multan 28 Mar 2004

RM Cowper 307 20 0 Aus Eng Melbourne 11 Feb 1966

DG Bradman 304 43 2 Aus Eng Leeds 20 Jul 1934

KK Nair 303* 32 4 Ind Eng Chennai 16 Dec 2016

Azhar Ali 302* 23 2 Pak WI Dubai 13 Oct 2016

LG Rowe 302 36 1 WI Eng Bridgetown 6 Mar 1974

BB McCullum 302 32 4 NZ Ind Wellington 14 Feb 2014

