List of 300 plus knocks in Tests

Batsmen Runs 4s 6s Team Opp Ground Match Date
BC Lara 400* 43 4 WI Eng St John’s 10 Apr 2004
ML Hayden 380 38 11 Aus Zim Perth 9 Oct 2003
BC Lara 375 45 0 WI Eng St John’s 16 Apr 1994
Jayawardene 374 43 1 SL SA Colombo 27 Jul 2006
GS Sobers 365* 38 0 WI Pak Kingston 26 Feb 1958
L Hutton 364 35 0 Eng Aus The Oval 20 Aug 1938
ST Jayasuriya 340 36 2 SL Ind Colombo 2 Aug 1997
Hanif Mohammad 337 24 0 Pak WI Bridgetown 17 Jan 1958
WR Hammond 336* 34 10 Eng NZ Auckland 31 Mar 1933
DA Warner 335* 39 1 Aus Pak Adelaide 29 No2019
MA Taylor 334* 32 1 Aus Pak Peshawar 15 Oct 1998
DG Bradman 334 46 0 Aus Eng Leeds 11 Jul 1930
GA Gooch 333 43 3 Eng Ind Lord’s 26 Jul 1990
CH Gayle 333 34 9 WI SL Galle 15 No2010
MJ Clarke 329* 39 1 Aus Ind Sydney 3 Jan 2012
Inzamam ul Haq 329 38 9 Pak NZ Lahore 1 May 2002
A Sandham 325 28 0 Eng WI Kingston 3 Apr 1930
V Sehwag 319 42 5 Ind SA Chennai 26 Mar 2008
KM Sangakkara 319 32 8 SL BD Chattogram 4 Feb 2014
CH Gayle 317 37 3 WI SA St John’s 29 Apr 2005
Younis Khan 313 27 4 Pak S Karachi 21 Feb 2009
HM Amla 311* 35 0 SA Eng The Oval 19 Jul 2012
RB Simpson 311 23 1 Aus Eng Manchester 23 Jul 1964
JH Edrich 310* 52 5 Eng NZ Leeds 8 Jul 1965
V Sehwag 309 39 6 Ind Pak Multan 28 Mar 2004
RM Cowper 307 20 0 Aus Eng Melbourne 11 Feb 1966
DG Bradman 304 43 2 Aus Eng Leeds 20 Jul 1934
KK Nair 303* 32 4 Ind Eng Chennai 16 Dec 2016
Azhar Ali 302* 23 2 Pak WI Dubai 13 Oct 2016
LG Rowe 302 36 1 WI Eng Bridgetown 6 Mar 1974
BB McCullum 302 32 4 NZ Ind Wellington 14 Feb 2014
