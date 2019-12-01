England face challenge to save Test series

HAMILTON, New Zealand: England rejected talk their New Zealand series was over when they ended day two on Sunday at 39 for two, but accepted it would need a special performance to turn their fortunes around in Hamilton.

New Zealand, meanwhile, ruled out thoughts of playing for a draw as they targeted a clean sweep in the two Test series after a comprehensive innings victory in the first match.

With BJ Watling, the architect of the first Test win, again holding the innings together New Zealand recovered from 191 for five to reach 375 in their first innings in Hamilton with Watling and debutant Daryl Mitchell featuring in a 124-run stand for the sixth wicket.

England, in 18 overs before stumps, lost Dom Sibley and Joe Denly cheaply while Rory Burns was dropped twice to be not out 24 with Joe Root on six.

Stuart Broad, England’s chief wicket taker with four for 73, said there was little in the pitch to assist the bowlers and two good centuries should be enough to set them up for a series-levelling win.

“The opportunity is there to go and bat big once,” he said.

“There’s not a huge amount of pressure, not a lot happening with the pitch, not a big scoreboard pressure, there’s a chance for a couple of people to go and get hundreds ... and leave ourselves a day to bowl them out.

Mitchell, who scored 73 on debut, said New Zealand’s mindset was not to play for a draw.

New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 173-3)

J. Raval c Root b Broad 5

T. Latham b Broad 105

K. Williamson c Root b Woakes 4

R. Taylor c Root b Woakes 53

H. Nicholls c Broad b Curran 16

B. Watling c Burns b Broad 55

D. Mitchell c Archer b Broad 73

M. Santner c Woakes b Archer 23

T. Southee c Pope b Woakes 18

M. Henry not out 5

N. Wagner c Sibley b Curran 0

Extras: (b15, lb3) 18

Total: (all out; 129.1 overs) 375

Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Raval), 2-39 (Williamson), 3-155 (Taylor), 4-182 (Latham), 5-191 (Nicholls), 6-315 (Watling), 7-330 (Mitchell), 8-357 (Southee), 9-375 (Santner), 10-375 (Wagner)

Bowling: Broad 28-7-73-4, Archer 28-8-75-1, Woakes 31-6-83-3, Curran 23.1-7-63-2, Root 3-0-14-0, Stokes 13-5-36-0, Denly 3-0-13-0

England 1st innings

R. Burns not out 24

D. Sibley lbw Southee 4

J. Denly c Watling b Henry 4

J. Root not out 6

Extras: (lb1) 1

Total: (two wickets; 18 overs) 39

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Sibley), 2-24 (Denly)

Bowling: Southee, 8-1-24-1, Henry 7-3-10-1, Wagner 2-0-3-0,Mitchell 1-0-1-0

Toss: England

Series: New Zealand lead 1-0

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).