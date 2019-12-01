Smith fastest man to reach 7,000 Test runs

ADELAIDE: An irrepressible David Warner smashed an unbeaten 335 on Saturday while Steve Smith became the fastest man to 7,000 Test runs as Australia put Pakistan to the sword before declaring on day two of the second Test in Adelaide.

Skipper Tim Paine waved his players back into the pavilion when they reached 589 for three ahead of the dinner break with Warner making the 10th highest score ever in Test cricket.

His knock was one more than former captain Mark Taylor’s epic 334 against Pakistan in 1998 and the second best score by an Australian of all time after Matthew Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Matthew Wade also remained unbeaten on 38.

Pakistan did have some success. After removing Marnus Labuschagne for 162 in the opening session, they also bagged Smith, caught behind by M Rizwan off Shaheen Afridi for 36.

In making his runs, Smith — who had a rare failure in the first of the two-Test series at Brisbane — shattered a record that had stood since 1946.

He took a single off M Musa to reach 7,000 runs in his 126th innings, taking possession of a mark held for 73 years by English great Wally Hammond who reached the milestone in his 131st innings.

Smith also moved past legendary countryman Donald Bradman’s 6,996 Test runs to become Australia’s 11th highest scorer.

The home team resumed the day-night second Test at 302 for one with Warner on 166 and Labuschagne 126, with the pair putting on another 67 runs before Pakistan finally got a breakthrough.

Skipper Azhar Ali took the new ball and Afridi clean-bowled Labuschagne as he attempted a drive, just as he and Warner appeared set for another long day at the crease.

Australia 1st innings (overnight 302-1)

J. Burns c Rizwan b Afridi 4

D. Warner not out 335

M. Labuschagne b Afridi 162

S. Smith c Rizwan b Afridi 36

M. Wade not out 38

Extras (lb6, nb7, w1) 14

Total (3 wickets dec; 127 overs) 589

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Burns), 2-369 (Labuschagne), 3-490 (Smith)

Did not bat: Travis Head, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bowling: Abbas 29-7-100-0, Afridi 30-5-88-3, Musa 20-1-114-0, Yasir 32-1-197-0, Ahmed 15-0-75-0, Azhar 1-0-9-0

Pakistan 1st innings

S. Masood c Paine b Hazlewood 19

Imam-ul-Haq c Warner b Starc 2

A. Ali c Smith b Cummins 9

A. Shafiq c Paine b Starc 9

B. Azam not out 43

I. Ahmed c Paine b Starc 10

M. Rizwan c Paine b Starc 0

Y. Shah not out 4

Extras 0

Total (six wickets; 35 overs) 96

Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Iman-ul-Haq), 2-22 (Azhar), 3-38 (Masood), 4-69 (Shafiq), 5-89 (Ahmed), 6-89 (Rizwan)

Still to bat: Shaheen Afridi, M Musa, M Abbas

Bowling: Starc 13-5-22-4, Hazlewood 8-2-29-1, Cummins 14-1-45-1.

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).