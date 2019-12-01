PTI lacks capacity to handle sensitive matters, says JI's Sirajul Haq

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed doubts over the PTI government’s capability to legislate and iron out the lacunae in the re-appointment or extension of the tenure of army chief.

The PTI government has been repeatedly proving its lacks capacity to handle sensitive matters ranging from economy to politics, diplomacy and law and order, he said in a statement issued from Mansoora on Saturday. “It is too early to say that the ruling party will show seriousness in the legislation process on army chief tenure within the timeframe given by the apex court,” he added.

Sirajul Haq said the rulers had disappointed the common people by hitting them hard with skyrocketing inflation and unemployment. The masses are feeling unprotected due to poor law and order situation, he said, adding the prices of food items had gone out of public reach. He said the people had no access to clean water, basic health and education facilities. He said the prime minister frequently talked about the clean environment but his team had even failed to take pre-emptive measure to control the rising smog. Similarly, the team of the prime minister, who has repeatedly declared Pervez Musharraf a national criminal in the past, rushed to the court to defend the former military dictator.

During the last 15 months of its rule, Siraj said the ruling party acted exactly opposite to its claims it had made during the election campaign. He said the government came to power on the slogan of “change” but proved itself an agent of status quo.

Meanwhile, JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch said the bureaucracy had become a scapegoat only to save the skin of incapable rulers of Punjab. He said there was worst governance in Punjab and the team in charge was unable to run the affairs of the biggest province of the country.

He expressed concern over the situation in Indian-Held Kashmir and demanded the international community shun its silence over the crimes against humanity in the Indian occupied area. He said the JI would lead Kashmir March in Islamabad on December 22 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.