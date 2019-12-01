close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

PU awards five PhDs

Lahore

LAHORE :Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars.

Ms Rahila Huma, daughter of Saleem Hamayun, has been awarded a PhD in chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled “Synthesis, Characterization and Biological Activity of Some Novel Enaminones and their Complexation with Metal Ions’, Sumera Akram, daughter of Muhammad Akram, in zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Effects of Imidacloprid on Reproductive Biology, Physiology and Behavior of ORB WEB Spider Neoscona Theisi (Araneae, Araneidae)’, Nyla Mobarik, d/o Omar Hayat, in history after approval of her thesis entitled “Apostle of Communal Harmony in Colonial Punjab: Studies in Sir Fazl-i-Husain’s Leadership’, Salma Khatoon, d/o Sultan Muhammad, in English after approval of her thesis entitled “Gothic Impulse in Edward Bond’s Rational Theatre: A Mode of Political Critique’ and Sumera Tul Hasan, d/o Hasan Muhammad, in the subject of sociology after approval of her thesis entitled “Effectiveness of Community-Based Approach for the Achievement of Universal Primary Health Care: Perceptions of Mothers.”

