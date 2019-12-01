close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

Four persons held, illegal arms seized

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

LAHORE :Lahore investigation police claimed to have arrested four criminals and seized illegal arms.

Kot Lakhpat investigation police arrested three robbers and recovered weapons from their possession. They have been identified as Osama, Junaid Ali and Suleman. Meanwhile, Qila Gujar Singh investigation police arrested two thieves and seized illegal arms from their possession. They have been identified as Shahbaz and Nadeem.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore