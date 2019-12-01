Four persons held, illegal arms seized

LAHORE :Lahore investigation police claimed to have arrested four criminals and seized illegal arms.

Kot Lakhpat investigation police arrested three robbers and recovered weapons from their possession. They have been identified as Osama, Junaid Ali and Suleman. Meanwhile, Qila Gujar Singh investigation police arrested two thieves and seized illegal arms from their possession. They have been identified as Shahbaz and Nadeem.