Tue Dec 03, 2019
INP
December 1, 2019

Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand extended

Lahore

INP
December 1, 2019

LAHORE : A special court for control of narcotics substance on Saturday extended the judicial remand of former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for 14 days in heroin smuggling case.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 14.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on July 1 claiming to have recovered 15kg heroin from his vehicle.

The FIR was lodged under Section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997 which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

