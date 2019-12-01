Rights activists meet

Lahore :The Shirkat Gah and Women Resource Centre and Democratic Commission of Human Development held the Rapid Response Network (RRN) Interprovincial Exchange Meeting in a local hotel here.

The meeting brought together women human rights defenders and members of rapid response networks from Lahore, Vehari, Karachi, Hyderabad, Mardan, Peshawar, Jafferabad and Quetta. The purpose of the meeting was to share experiences, strategies and challenges with each other across districts to make the networks more effective in securing activists working for women’s rights. As many as 130 human rights defenders attended the moot.

RRN came into being after hectic efforts for five years after the death of Rashid Rehman. For three years it worked with National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) and came up with 20 policy guidelines to ensure safety to human rights defenders.