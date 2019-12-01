Dr Yasmin Rashid highlights role of educated mothers in society

LAHORE :On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid held a meeting with the lady guide scouts of different educational institutions of Dera Ghazi Khan Division at Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Member of Punjab Assembly Dr Shaheena Kareem, incharge Miss Asia and many other female scouts were present.

The minister said educated mothers could develop an educated society. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar believe in equal role of men and women in the country’s progress, she said, adding the government was taking steps to provide equal opportunities to women in society. Five state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals are being built to facilitate the public, she said.

Provision of facilities in health and education sectors is the top priority of government, the minister said. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to create best opportunities for women in society. The students gifted an ajrak to the minister.

CPSP convocation: College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) held its 53rd annual convocation at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here.

While speaking about the national and international achievements of the college, CPSP President Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry said it had become the insignia of international recognition and integrity of the country. He said more than 24,000 fellows and 10,000 members of the college were serving the ailing humanity across the country and abroad. He said that around 24,000 under training doctors will fill the gap of medical profession in near future. CPSP has been sending its trainees to Ireland and the UK for international training and exposure to the world class institutions and facilities for a specific period of time for the last five years, he said.

CPSP Senior Vice-President Prof Khalid Masood administered the oath to the new fellows and members and expressed hope that the new fellows and members would spend their lives serving the humanity. In the convocation 556 doctors were awarded fellowships.

The chief guest of the convocation Prof Khawaja Sadiq Hussain praised the meritorious services and achievements of the college at the national and international level.

He talked about the ethics of the profession and emphasised on the new specialist doctors to lead their lives serving the ailing humanity. The chief guest also awarded gold medals to four toppers.

On the occasion, the representative councillors of four provinces, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, DGIR, Prof Aamer Zaman Khan, Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, Prof Muhammad Asghar Butt, Prof Muhammad Tayyab, Prof Ghulam Mujtaba, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali from Punjab, Prof Syed Khalid Ahmed Ashrafi, vice-president, Prof Muhammad Masroor, Prof Ambreen Afzal, Prof Shahid Pervez, Prof Abbas Memon from Sindh, Prof Waqar Alam Jan, Prof Jehangir Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa, Prof Aisha Siddiqa from Quetta, representative of Armed Forces Maj-Gen Shehla M. Baqai, Maj-Gen. Farrukh Saeed and Maj. Mazhar Ishaq along with heads of medical institutions and a large number of fellows and members of faculties were present.