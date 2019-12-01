close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

1000% hike in S&T budget promised

Lahore

December 1, 2019

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has promised a 1000 per cent increase in science and technology budget in the next fiscal.

In a tweet, the minister said the federal government increased the science and technology funding in the current year's budget by 600 percent.

He added that he would try to get that funding increased by 1000 percent in the budget for the next financial year.

