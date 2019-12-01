1000% hike in S&T budget promised

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has promised a 1000 per cent increase in science and technology budget in the next fiscal.

In a tweet, the minister said the federal government increased the science and technology funding in the current year's budget by 600 percent.

He added that he would try to get that funding increased by 1000 percent in the budget for the next financial year.