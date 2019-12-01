‘National Olympiad a medium for exchange’

Country Director Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges has said that the National Olympiad is a medium for exchange of academic culture and strengthening the bond between management and administration, teachers, and students across different private and government schools of Pakistan and in order to motivate students we have arranged Maarif Inter Schools Math Olympiad - MISMO 2019 which is a unique competition and provides a great chance for the students of Grade 5 to 8 to show their incredible potential in Mathematics and get rewarded by the institution. He stated Bugra Ozler Country Coordinator Academic & Education was coordinator for this mega event.While talking to media he told that this competition 1st, 2nd & 3rd position holders from 5th to 8th grade shall be awarded with prizes among top position holders from all regions like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Multan & Peshawar.

Hasene Selamet karpuzcu Campus director of Pak Turk Maarif H-8 in her welcome address said that more than 16,000 students participated in this Math Olympiad across Pakistan.

The "Al-Khwarizmi of Pakistan" is the title will be awarded to National level winner of 8th grade under the pursuit of the legacy inherited by one of the greatest mathematics of the Muslim history, she added. She added this competition was held in 36 exam centres of Pak Turk schools across 20 major cities of Pakistan on Friday at same time, and hundred of faculty members of school gave complete duties all over.

The mission of contributing knowledge centric environment enriched with moral values will become a flagship reference to success stories achieved by the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Pakistan.