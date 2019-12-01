close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

Man found murdered

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

LAHORE :A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in the Sundar area on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Saleem, a milkman by profession. Passersby spotted his body near a private housing scheme and informed police. The body bore multiple stab wounds, police said. It was removed to morgue.

admonished: The chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore on Saturday admonished the Thokar Niaz Baig Traffic Sector duty officer and ticketing officer for not taking appropriate measures to regulate the traffic the sector.

He also issued show-cause notices to the sector in-charge and patrolling officer on wrong parking and encroachments issues.

