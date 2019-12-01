People involved in politics of chaos not sincere with nation: CM Usman Buzdar

Lahore :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that those who are doing the politics of chaos are not sincere with the nation, and such elements have been exposed to the people.

Pakistani nation has rejected such elements which have desire to create anarchy in the country, the CM said. He maintained that such elements should regain their senses in the interest of the country. Usman Buzdar said that rejected politicians should read the writing on the wall and should shun the negative politics.

In a statement issued here Saturday, the CM Said development of the country and prosperity of the people was of the top priority of the present government. He said that the PTI’s government had pulled the country out economic crisis.

He stated the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfil all the promises it made with the people.

He said the government had put the country in the right direction and it was moving towards durable development.

He said that some elements did not want the country heading towards development.

People of the Pakistan have given five years mandate to PTI and the government will complete its tenure. He said that those who were hatching conspiracies for destabilising the country would not succeed.

All government institutions are on one page for the progress of the country, he said. He said that corruption of the previous governments made all the institutions insolvent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled the giants of corruption and the country will be free from corruption under his leadership, said Usman Buzdar.

Notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of a citizen due to police officials’ firing in Kallar Syedan and sought a report from the Rawalpindi CPO.

Issuing instructions for the investigation into the incident, Usman Buzdar said that legal as well as departmental action should be initiated against the police officials responsible. He said that law was equal for everyone and no one was above the law. No one will be allowed to take law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, he also expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled to the bereaved family members.

On the instructions of the CM, a special team has been constituted under the leadership of SSP investigation, and two police officials have been arrested after registering a case against them.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar taking notice of death of two girls in Gujranawala Civil Hospital has sought a report from the health secretary.

He directed inquiry against the accused persons and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief to the bereaved family members.

report on murders: Usman Buzdar while taking notice of murder of four people on the premises of Nushera Virkan police station, Gujranwala, has sought a report from the RPO. The chief minister directed police to arrest the persons involved in the incident at the earliest. He said that provision of justice to the bereaved family should be ensured as soon as possible.

HIV: Usman Buzdar in his message on the occasion of World Aids Day has said that HIV (AIDS) is a fatal disease and prevention is a must to remain safe from the disease. The Punjab government is evolving a comprehensive strategy to cope with the HIV. He said centres were working for providing treatment, free consultation and diagnoses of the disease. He said that facility of free medicines and medical tests to the patients were available under Punjab AIDS Control Programme.

He said that the deadly disease could be avoided only by adopting a positive attitude of living a healthy life. He said fruitful results could be achieved by launching a comprehensive awareness campaign for highlighting the preventive measures for avoiding the disease.

The chief minister said that launching a campaign on the social media besides print and electronic media regarding the preventive measure was the need of the hour.

He maintained that joint efforts by civil society and social organisations are required to prevent HIV as the menace could only be controlled through collective measures.