Tue Dec 03, 2019
AFP
December 1, 2019

Canada’s economy slowed in Q3

Business

Ottawa: Canada´s economy put on the brakes in the third quarter sending growth falling to 1.3 percent, or almost one-third of the previous three months´ GDP, the government statistical agency said.

Statistics Canada blamed a drop in exports for the slowdown, noting that it was moderated by an uptick in consumer spending and business investment.

The agency also revised downward its second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figure to 3.5 percent from its initial estimate in August of 3.7 percent. This expansion was the fastest among Group of Seven industrialized countries. Canada´s GDP in the three months ending September 30 was in line with analysts´ forecasts.

With projections of a further slowing in activity toward the end of the year, most economists believe the Bank of Canada will leave its key lending rate unchanged at 1.75 percent when it is announced next week. "Canada´s third quarter was another so-so result," commented CIBC analyst Avery Shenfeld, "with this quarter´s growth rate also in line with the average pace we´ve seen in the past year or more."

